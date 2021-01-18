Mame Thiam Nets Fenerbahce Opener Against Ankaragucu January 18, 2021 17:30 1:01 min Mame Thiam forces a save out of Ricardo Friedrich before burying the rebound to make it 1-0 to the Yellow Canaries. Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Ankaragucu -Latest Videos 0:54 min Samatta Doubles Fenerbahce's Lead 1:01 min Mame Thiam Nets Fener Opener Against Ankaragucu 7:13 min Sports Burst - Messi Gets His Marching Orders 35:42 min Leonardo: PSG Watching Messi 'Closely' 1:04 min FIFA Rejects Trippier Appeal, Reinstates Ban 0:54 min Jovic Revels In Two-Goal Return 0:33 min Williams Basks In "Best Goal Of My Career" 0:58 min Messi Picks Up First Red Card Of His Barca Career 7:13 min Messi Sent Off As Athletic Club Win Supercopa 5:19 min The Soccer XTRA - Exclusive Braithwaite Interview