Kasımpaşa have won their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winning streak was from 8th March 2020 to 29th June 2020, a run of 5 games.

Kasımpaşa have won after conceding the opening goal in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 20th February 2021 against Fatih Karagümrük (20 games without a win).

Galatasaray have lost their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest losing streak was from 5th July 2020 to 12th July 2020.

Kasımpaşa have scored in their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 8 games from 25th April 2021 to 29th August 2021.

Galatasaray have lost 18 points from winning positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, more than any other team.