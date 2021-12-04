Bamba has scored his seventh goal this season, no player in Altay has more in the Turkish Super Lig. He scored from penalty spot to level terms 2-2 between Altay and Galatasaray.
Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA:
