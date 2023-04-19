In a thrilling match-up in matchday 30 of the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahçe came from behind to claim a crucial 1-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, with Brazilian-Italian forward Joao Pedro sealing the win with two late goals. The victory saw Fenerbahçe maintain the pressure on league leaders Galatasaray, while Istanbul Basaksehir remained in 6th place.

Istanbul Basaksehir started strong, with Danijel Aleksić opening the scoring in the 30th minute, giving the home side a 1-0 lead going into halftime. However, Fenerbahçe refused to give up.

In a rare moment for the club, Fenerbahçe's first away win after trailing at halftime in the Turkish Super Lig came after a long gap of almost three years, with their previous success recorded on April 10, 2023, against Fatih Karagümrük. This victory also marked the first time İstanbul Başakşehir lost a home game after leading at halftime since August 24, 2019, against Fenerbahçe, breaking their 25-game unbeaten streak in such situations.

Throughout this season, Fenerbahçe's offensive prowess has been on full display, as they've now scored in 24 out of their 28 games, more than any other team in the league. The late goals from Joao Pedro in the 88th and 90+3 minutes demonstrated the team's ability to strike when it matters most, turning the tide of the match in their favor.

Following this result, Fenerbahçe now trails first-place Galatasaray with a 20-3-5 record and 63 points, while Istanbul Basaksehir sits in 6th place with a 13-6-9 record and 45 points.