Lyon have announced that Rafael has left the club to sign with Istanbul Basaksehir on a free transfer.
Despite 12 months remaining on his contract, Lyon have waived their right to a transfer fee to allow Rafael to move on to the Turkish Super Lig.
We can confirm the departure of @ORafa2, at his request, to Istanbul Basaksehir on a free transfer.https://t.co/mdg0gQgrSd— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 8, 2020
✍️ 🐢 pic.twitter.com/jX7xKqxOts— İstanbul Başakşehir 🏆 #TürkiyeninYeniŞampiyonu (@ibfk2014) September 8, 2020