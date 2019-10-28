Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Trabzonspor: Last-Gasp Sorloth Salvages Point For Visitors October 28, 2019 23:50 6:07 min Alexander Sorloth spared Trabzonspor's blushes on Monday with a 95th minute equalizer after Istanbul Basaksehir fought back from behind to take a 2-1 lead. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 6:07 min Late-Gasp Goal Salvages Point For Trabzonspor 0:58 min Bale Demands Madrid Respect His Privacy 1:03 min Skrtel Completes Comeback Over Trabzonspor 1:23 min Sturridge Penalty Gives Trabzonspor The Lead 0:26 min Valverde Addresses Ter Stegen Comments 2:19 min Chicharito's Goal And Highlights Vs. Getafe 3:31 min Vela Would Suit Barca - Dos Santos 1:12 min Bellerin Calls For Unity at Arsenal 0:51 min Pulisic Revels In 'Perfect' Day 5:23 min Tuchel Hits Back at AVB Comments After Rout