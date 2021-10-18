Hatayspor secure a very important win to stay in second place of the table, just two points behind Trabzonspor, with what was a very hard fought game against Gaziantep.

The first half was mostly a battle between two teams, with a lot of arguments and heated moments, but after the first goal, scored by Diouf from the penalty spot, after a VAR check for a handball, opened up the game. Hatayspor extended their lead momentarily with a perfectly executed counterattack for Kamara to score the second, while mere minutes later Sagal got the consolation goal for the visitors.

As said, with this win Hatayspor are in second place, while Gaziantep are in the 11th position.