An important win for the hosts thanks to a Lobjanidze goal after just 6 minutes in a fight at the top of the table in the early saturday action in the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas had many options to equalize the game and leave with a point but even the goal they scored, an amazing backheel shot, was called off for an offside position.

With this win Hatayspor jumps over their rivals today in the table, to be in second position with 23 points, while Besiktas with 20 stays third.

Hatayspor 1-0 Besiktas

