Mohamed Leaves It Late to Keep Galatasaray Top February 14, 2021 15:57 8:44 min Mostafa Mohamed secured a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa in the in the 89th minute as the Lions sealed a sixth straight win in the Turkish Super Lig. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa Mostafa Mohamed