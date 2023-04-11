In this exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, the American striker Haji Wright, talked about various topics regarding his career and the sport itself.

Wright currently plays for Antalyaspor, and he spoke about his performance during the current season, expressing his hope of becoming the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig this season. He also talked about his favorite strikers in the league, as well as the performance of some of his Turkish league colleagues in the World Cup, specially Enner Valencia and Mitchy Batshuayi.

The interview also touched on his coach Nuri Sahin, who previously played for Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Wright expressed his admiration for Sahin and the coach's impact on his performance.

The interview then moved on to Wright's experience at the World Cup, specifically his game against Wales and the tournament in general. He expressed his appreciation for the support of the US fans during the event and discussed the facilities and logistics of the tournament.

Wright also talked about his performance in the game against Iran and his goal against the Netherlands in the Round of 16, noting how the World Cup has impacted his career. He also shared his thoughts on Morocco's performance in Qatar and the performances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wright also discussed the possibility of signing with Galatasaray or Inter Milan and his expectations for the remainder of the season with Antalyaspor.

