Goztepe and Fenerbahce couldn't break the tie in a Monday match in the Turkish Super Lig, a result that doesn't benefit any of these two teams in their different goals for the season.

Jahovic scored after 40 minutes to put Goztepe ahead but just a few minutes after the break, in the 48th, Dursun equalized. Fenerbahce played with 10 men in the final minutes with Novak being red-carded in the 88th.

Fenerbahce missed a chance to join the other two teams in second place, staying in 4th with 24 points. Goztepe is 18th with 11 points.

Goztepe 1-1 Fenerbahce