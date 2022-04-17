Giresunspor faced today Beskitas at home in the 33rd game week in Giresun. The locals who are located in the 16th place were fighting against the famous Beskitas who haven’t been in the best form lately. Even while not being at their best, Beskitas were dominating the game in every statistic possible, but the Giruseuns were hard to beat.

Even though Beskitas kept dominating the whole 90 minutes they weren’t able to get at least one past Giresunspor.

The game ended in a draw (0-0) and both teams left with only 1 point each,