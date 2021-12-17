Giresunspor won 3-1 against Altay in the Turkish Super Lig. Suleymanov, Baldé and Diabaté scored for the locals while the visitors had their goal in Poko's header and missed a penalty in the last minute of the clash.

Diabaté has scored 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Giresunspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Altay have failed to win in their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2014/2015).

Giresunspor's next match is against Basaksehir while Altay is playing against Trabzonspor.

