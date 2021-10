Galatasaray beat Caykur Rizespor 2-3 in the very last play of the match with a counter-attack started by Mbaye Diagne that finished in a goal by Olimpiu Morutan at the 90+11 mark.

Rizespor almost held the lead but Fernando Boldrin failed a penalty shot in the 88th minute with the score 2-2.

Joel Pohjampalo scored twice (17', 25') for Rizespor, and Mostafa Mohamed also had a brace for Galatasaray with goals at the 5th and 75th.

Caykur Rizespor 2-3 Galatasaray in numbers: