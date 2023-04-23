The Turkish Süper Lig League leaders Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw by visiting Fatih Karagümrük at the NEF Stadyumu. A brace from Fabio Borini almost saw the visitors snatch all three points, but Galatasaray's resilience ensured they maintained their position at the top of the table.

The game began at a frenetic pace, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu opening the scoring for Galatasaray in the 3rd minute, assisted by Sacha Boey. Fatih Karagümrük responded quickly, as Mbaye Diagne equalized in the 18th minute, followed by a quickfire double from Fabio Borini in the 26th and 30th minutes. However, Galatasaray clawed their way back into the game with a stoppage-time penalty from Sérgio Oliveira in the first half and a crucial goal by Sacha Boey in the 80th minute.

Despite the draw, Galatasaray remain at the summit of the league table with 22 wins, 4 draws, and 3 defeats, amassing a total of 70 points. Fatih Karagümrük occupy the 9th position with a 10-11-8 record and 41 points.

The match highlighted the impressive attacking prowess of both teams. Fatih Karagümrük extended their scoring run to 17 consecutive games in the Turkish Super Lig, netting 41 goals in the process. Meanwhile, Galatasaray has now scored in their last 20 league matches, their longest scoring streak this season.

Fabio Borini's brace took his season tally to 19 goals, the highest for any Fatih Karagümrük player in the Turkish Super Lig this season. Galatasaray, on the other hand, can take solace in their current unbeaten run of four league games, although their last longer unbeaten streak was from 23rd October 2022 to 11th March 2023, spanning 14 games.