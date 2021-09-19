Galatasaray fighting for the top against Alanyaspor September 19, 2021 15:18 0:32 min 👉 beIN SPORTS Weekend Programming 📺⚽️💥 Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor -Latest Videos 1:20 min Kolo Muani scores a 'Goal of The Week' candidate 0:32 min Galatasaray fighting for the top vs. Alanyaspor 10:16 min Nice and Monaco finish even 2-2 0:40 min Ben Yedder evens it up for Monaco with a penalty 0:48 min Misses a penalty and rips his jersey 1:26 min Boudaoui moves Nice ahead 2-1 1:04 min Delort levels it up for Nice against Monaco 1:02 min Monaco strikes first as Golovin scores the 0-1 0:27 min Nice - Monaco: Good action, Delort shoots 7:53 min Bordeaux win their first of the season