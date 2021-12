Galatasaray and Altay finished in a 2-2 draw in round 15 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Cesar Pinares and Daouda Karamoko Bamba scored for the visitors while Halil Dervisoglu and Mbaye Diagne did the same for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winless streak was from 29th August 2021 to 22nd September 2021.

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: