Figueiredo scores his second, Gaziantep regains the lead December 13, 2021 20:05 1:59 min Gaziantep is back on top thanks to Figueiredo. Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Gazisehir Gaziantep -Latest Videos 1:59 min Gaziantep regains the lead from Figeuiredo's goal 1:55 min Zacj equalizes for Fenerbahce against Gaziantep 2:44 min Maxim puts Gaziantep back in front 0:58 min Nagelsmann happy with Kimmich call 2:01 min Mesut Ozil puts Fenerbahce level against Gaziantep 1:03 min Incredible goal by Gaziantep to take the lead 8:14 min Sivasspor defeats Galatasaray 1-0 2:30 min Fajr scores for Sivasspor against Galatasaray 1:36 min Rangnick ignoring Martial's agent 0:53 min Man Utd game at Brentford in doubt