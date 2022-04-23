Post game insights:
- Fenerbahçe have scored in 32 of their 34 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Fenerbahçe have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 34 games, only Konyaspor (13) and Trabzonspor (12) have done this more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Fenerbahçe have scored in their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 23rd September 2021 to 22nd January 2022.
- Rizespor have failed to score in 13 of their 34 games, only Yeni Malatyaspor (18) have failed to score more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- S. Dursun has scored 13 goals this season (3 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.
- Fenerbahçe have won their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winning streak was from 4th May 2019 to 24th August 2019.
- Fenerbahçe have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 5 games from 20th February 2016 to 3rd April 2016.