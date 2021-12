Fenerbahce defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 at home and fortified their bid for a place in European competitions.

The goals came from Novak after the 10th minute and Pelkas in the 73rd minute to secure the 2-0 win.

With this result, Fenerbahce climbs to 4th with 32 points while Yeni Malatyaspor is last with 15 points.

Fenerbahce 2-0 Yeni Malatyaspor

