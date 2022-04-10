Fenerbahce got the best of the latest edition of the Intercontinental Derby by defeating Galatasaray 2-0 at the Ülker Stadyumu in week 32 of the 2021/22 Turkish Super Lig season.

Miha Zajc opened the score in the 26th minute while Serdar Dursun duplicated it in the 68th.

Fenerbahce remains in second place with a 17-8-7 record and 59 points while Galatasaray continues to struggle now at 14th with an 11-8-13 balance and 41 points.

Post-game insights:

Fenerbahçe have scored in their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 23rd September 2021 to 22nd January 2022.

S. Dursun has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe have scored in each of their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 20 goals in that run.

Fenerbahçe have scored in 30 of their 32 games, no team has done so more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

M. Yandaş has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (0 goals, 3 assists).

Fenerbahçe have won their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winning streak was from 15th May 2021 to 29th August 2021.