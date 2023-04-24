Fenerbahçe were held to a 3-3 draw by Istanbulspor at home in an electric clash on Matchday 31 of the Turkish Süper Lig. The result sees Fenerbahçe miss a golden opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Galatasaray, while Istanbulspor earn a valuable point in their fight against relegation.

Fenerbahçe dominated possession throughout the match, attempting 659 passes, their highest total in a single match this season. They also continued their impressive scoring streak, finding the net in their 12th consecutive game. However, Istanbulspor fought back bravely, ensuring they remained undefeated in their last three games.

Arda Güler opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe in the 25th minute, before doubling his tally in the 51st minute, thanks to an assist from Mert Hakan Yandaş. João Pedro added a third in the 71st minute, with Enner Valencia assisting.

Istanbulspor's Valon Ethemi responded with a penalty in the 57th minute, followed by another goal in the 66th minute, assisted by Eduard Rroca. Emeka Eze grabbed a dramatic equalizer in the 90+6' minute, with Emir Gültekin providing the assist.

Despite being undefeated in their last four games, Fenerbahçe now sit six points behind Galatasaray, with a record of 20 wins, 4 draws, and 5 defeats for 64 points. Meanwhile, Istanbulspor moves slightly away from the relegation zone, boasting an 8-5-16 record and 29 points in 15th place.

Fenerbahçe will be ruing their missed chance to put more pressure on Galatasaray, but they can take solace in their strong attacking record. They have scored in 25 of their 29 games this season, more than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig. On the other hand, Ethemi continues to be a standout performer for Istanbulspor, with his brace taking his season's tally to 12 goals, the highest on the team.