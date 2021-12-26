Fenerbahce hosts Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig December 26, 2021 17:03 2:32 min Ozil's team hosts Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.What's next this weekend on beIN SPORTS Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Yeni Malatyaspor -Latest Videos 2:32 min Filip Novak scores an early goal for Fenerbahce 2:32 min Fenerbahce hosts Yeni Malatyaspor 1:10 min Oman player dies after collapsing during warm-up 4:06 min Ligue 1 Mid-season top 10 long range goals 1:23 min Qatar SC beat Al Rayyan 1-0 in Qatar Stars League 2:32 min Andy Delort's game against Lens 4:46 min Tchouameni's performance against Rennes 7:21 min Goalless draw between Trabzonspor and Basaksehir 3:20 min Trabzonspor face Istanbul Basaksehir 9:13 min Galatasaray wins 2-0 against Antalyaspor