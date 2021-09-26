Enner Valencia had a great first half and assisted in both Fenerbahce's goals to lead to the victory visiting Hatayspor, 1-2.

The first goal saw Valencia coming through defenders into the box and in something that looked more like a shot, Diego Rossi had the last touch to deflect the ball into the net at the 17th. minute.

Valencia would assist again on the 29th. minute when he headed a center into the area coming from a set-piece, and finding Filip Novak who shot it in.

Hatayspor got closer via Dylan Saint-Louis at the 70' mark, but it wasn't enough.

Fenerbahce are now leading the Turkis Super Lïg with a 5-1-1 record while Hatayspor move to the fifth spot with a 4-1-2 balance.

