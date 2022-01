Fenerbahce couldn't keep their undefeated run after losing at home 2-1 against Adana Demirspor.

Enner Valencia gave the hosts the first goal of the match with a penalty in the 29th minute but Inler 5 minutes later and Belhanda in the 46th minute turned around the result for Adana Demirspor.

Fenerbahce falls to 5th with 32 points, while Adana Demirspor leapfrogs their rivals, jumping to 4th with one more point.

