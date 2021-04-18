Fenerbahce Continue To Soar Up The Table Following Win Over Basaksehir April 18, 2021 20:11 9:41 min Following their 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce continue to rise in the Turkish Super Lig to only close the gap to league leaders Besiktas by two points. Highlights Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 9:15 min Monaco Beat Bordeaux To Close The Gap 1:23 min Guedes Worldie Cancels Out Betis Opener 1:23 min Fekir Wonder Strike Puts Valencia on Back Foot 8:13 min Atleti Thrash Eibar to Extend Lead Atop LaLiga 9:16 min Alaves Edge Huesca in Relegation Six-Pointer 1:04 min Volland Hammers Monaco In Front 1:15 min Llorente Nets Brace To Extend Atleti's Lead 1:13 min Llorente Scores Atleti's Fourth Against Eibar 1:13 min Carrasco Extends Atleti's Lead Over Eibar 1:01 min Correa Opens Scoreline For Atleti Over Eibar