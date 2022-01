Fenerbahce overcame a 0-1 difference and defeated Altay Izmir by a 2-1 score.

Ahmed Yasser Rayan opened the score for Altay at the 14th, but Fenerbahce came back with goals by Irfan Kahveci (37') and Serdar Dursun (71').

Fenerbahce temporarily climbed to the third place of the Turkish Super Lig with a 10-6-6 record, while Altay is struggling at 18th with 5-3-14.