Today’s dramatic game between Malatyaspor and Fenerbahce in the last round of the Super Lig.

It was an intense game between the Turkish teams with both teams wanting to win. A lot of chances occurred in the first half with only Fenerbahce being able to score 1 in the 32nd minute.

It wasn’t until the second half that Fenerbahce took it seriously and scored 4 more goals; the first happened in the 57th minute; the 3rd and 4th happened in a spawn of 3 minutes (75’, 77’); and the last one happened in the last minute of the game.

The game ended 0-5, and Fenerbahce will be part of the Champions League next season.