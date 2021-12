One of the Istanbul derbies was played today and Besiktas came two from behind to tie the game 2-2 against Fenerbahce.

Ozil scored the first game after a penalty was awarded in the 14th minute, but Souza equalized in the 25th minute. Berisha scored 5 minutes later but Souza again was the protagonist of the equalizing goal in the 59th minute.

Fenerbahce it's 5th with 28 points while Besiktas it's 9th with 3 points less.

Fenerbahce 2-2 Besiktas