Post game highlights:
- Fenerbahçe have scored in 31 of their 33 games, no team has done so more often in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Fenerbahçe have scored in their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 23rd September 2021 to 22nd January 2022.
- Fenerbahçe have scored in each of their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 22 goals in that run.
- M. Yandaş has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig (0 goals, 4 assists).
- M. Yandaş has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), no Fenerbahçe player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.
- Göztepe have lost their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest losing streak in the competition (since at least 2014/2015).
- Fenerbahçe have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 4 games from 11th March 2018 to 8th April 2018.
- Fenerbahçe have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, a run of 356 minutes without conceding a goal.