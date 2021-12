A clinical showing from Dursun in the second half paved Galatasaray's way to a win against Rizespor 4-0.

Berisha gave the hosts the perfect start with a header inside the box, while Dursun put up a show with goals scored in the 70th, 79th and 90th minute.

Fenerbahce jumps to second place with 27 points, while Rizespor is last with 10 points.

Fenerbahce 4-0 Rizespor