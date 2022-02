Fenerbahçe 2

S. Dursun 67' (P), 81' (P)

Hatayspor 0

Post-game insights:

S. Dursun has scored 9 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe have scored in 24 of their 26 games, only Trabzonspor (25) have scored goals in more matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season.