Fenerbahce took a great 2-5 victory over Alanyaspor that helps them to keep pushing the leaders in order to find a chance to qualify to UEFA Champions League. Despite the result, the visitors struggled to beat a team that was dangerous on the opposite box, mostly in the second half.

Fenerbahce opened the score after a huge play involving just two players, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and striker Diego Rossi. Following an 80-meter assist from Bayindir, Rossi touched the ball over Alanyaspor's keeper to score the 1-0.

Just three minutes had pass from the beginning of the second half when a penalty was awarded to the visitors after a foul over Rossi. 2014 FIFA World Cup champion Mesut Ozil took the responsability choosing left while keeper went right and put his team up 0-2.

However, Alayaspor only needed 14 minutes and one man to even the match. Striker Tayfur Bingol scored a brace to asure a wonderful turn of events on the game. Firstly, after a great individual play and secondly following a poor rebound from Fenerbahce goalkeeper.

Finally, when everything seemed to end up that way, 17-year-old substitute Arda Guler scored the final 2-3 for Fenerbahce with just four minutes on the pitch.

Finally, Fenerbahce scored two more goals on stoppage time thanks to Dimitrios Pelkas and Mergim Berisha.

Fenerbahçe are undefeated in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 15th May 2021 to 12th September 2021.