Dervisoglu Cracks In Galatasaray Opener Against Genclerbirligi May 2, 2021 20:18 0:58 min Halil Dervisoglu opens his goalscoring account for the Lions with a daisy-cutter to break the deadlock against Genclerbirligi Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Genclerbirligi -Latest Videos 1:18 min Sobrino Gets Rebounded Goal For Cadiz 8:17 min ASSE Beat Montpellier To Seal Salvation 1:44 min Man Utd v Liverpool Postponed Following Protests 1:12 min Keane: Man Utd Fans Have Reached Tipping Point 9:29 min Pino Leads Villarreal To Win Over Getafe 1:21 min Pino Scores Opening Goal For Villarreal 0:51 min Hamouma Pulls ASSE Level In Montpellier 0:46 min Delort Opens The Scoring Against ASSE 0:30 min Inter Crowned Serie A Champions 9:54 min Nantes Get Crucial Win Against Brest