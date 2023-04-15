Fenerbahçe managed a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ankaragücü in the Turkish Süper Lig Matchday 29, with Miguel Crespo scoring the decisive goal at 90+6 minutes. The match saw Fenerbahçe extend their winning streak against Ankaragücü to four games. Despite Fenerbahçe’s dominance, Ankaragücü had a missed opportunity in the 54th minute when Lamine Diack failed to convert a penalty.



The game took a dramatic turn in the last ten minutes as Ali Sowe put Ankaragücü ahead in the 80th minute. However, Fenerbahçe quickly responded with Enner Valencia equalizing in the 87th minute, setting the stage for Crespo’s last-minute heroics.



With this win, Fenerbahçe remains in second place, accumulating 60 points from 19 wins, 3 draws, and 5 defeats. Meanwhile, Ankaragücü drops to 14th place, fighting to avoid relegation with 28 points from an 8-4-15 record. Galatasaray remains at the top of the table with 66 points after their victory on Friday.