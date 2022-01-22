Besiktas kept their struggle to get into European tournaments competition by taking a point on their visit to Yeni Malatyaspor.

Alex Teixeira opened the marker for Besiktas at 61' and Adem Buyuk made it a draw at the 84th.

Miralem Pjanić attempted 122 passes in this game, the highest total for a Beşiktaş player in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Yeni Malatyaspor have failed to win in their last 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winless streak was from 24th January 2021 to 12th April 2021.

Beşiktaş have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 3rd December 2021 to 23rd December 2021.

Beşiktaş are undefeated in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 3rd December 2021 to 23rd December 2021.