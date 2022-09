A great game between Istanbulspor and Besiktas today in the Super Lig.

Besiktas took the lead early in the game, with a goal in the 8th minute.

In the 26th minute, Istanbulspor equalized thanks to an own goal.

Wout Weghorst gave Besiktas back the lead in the 39th minute.

The first half ended 1-2.

It wasn’t until the 86th minute of the game that Ali Yaser equalized.

The game ended 2-2.