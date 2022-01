Michy Batshuayi continued his scoring ways to lead Besiktas to victory in their visit to Fatih Karagumruk.

Batshuayi scored from the penalty spot at the 39th minute, after a handball in the box.

Besiktas is now third on the table with a 10-5-7 mark, while Karagumruk slid to 8-6-8 at the 11th place.