Besiktas and Hatayspor couldn't take the win today at Vodafone Park under a heavy snow that obbliged Turkish Super Lig authorities to decide to use an orange ball. Batshuayi scored for the locals, but Lobjanidze tied it up after a marvelous free-kick.

The score was officially opened at 16th after Rachid Ghezzal assisted Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi who delivered a wonderful shot to the near post. Besiktas was getting by the time a great victory that allow them to get even closer to European competitions' spots.

However, Hatayspor managed to tie the game after a marvelous free-kick from Georgian striker Saba Lobjanidze. Besiktas players were complaining about the foul arguing that there wasn't any infraction prior to the goal.

Besiktas missed a chance to surpasse Hatayspor itself alongside Basaksehir and Adana Demirspor and getting closer to Europa spots, but was not able to break the visitor's defense more than once. The locals have failed to win in their last three games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winless streak was from 22nd January 2022 to 14th February 2022.