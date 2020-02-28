Besiktas Battle Back To Beat Alanyaspor February 28, 2020 20:24 5:02 min A Burak Yilmaz brace late in the second half leads Besiktas to a 2-1 comeback win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig Soccer Highlights Besiktas Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor -Latest Videos 1:16 min Fernandes Nets Alanyaspor Opener Against Besiktas 1:12 min Ounnajem Scores Zamalek Equalizer Against ES Tunis 1:17 min Benguit Scores ES Tunis Opener Against Zamalek 10:36 min Tuchel Calls For Confidence From PSG 12:42 min Sports Burst - Madrid's Panic Stations 1:18 min El Clasico: Barcelona's Decade Of Dominance 1:06 min Panic in Madrid: Los Blancos Season is on the Line 5:14 min Independiente Advance In The Copa Sudamericana 5:33 min Audax Italiano Head To Next Round Of Sudamericana 1:07 min Bustos Scores Away Goal To Give Independiente Win