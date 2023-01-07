An impressive game between Besiktas and Kasimpasa.

Cenk Tosun opened the scoring for Besiktas in the 28th minute.

Wout Weghorst managed to extend the lead right before the end of the first half.

BESIKTAS EXTEND THEIR LEAD RIGHT BEFORE THE END OF THE FIRST HALF 🔥👏



2-0 ⚽️



🍟 Besiktas 🆚 Kasımpaşa

📺 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#SuperLig #BJKvKAS

The first half ended 2-0.

Kasimpasa closed the gap in the 69th minute.

The game ended 2-1.