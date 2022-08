Antalyaspor played Trabzonspor today in a thrilling match between these two teams.

The locals opened up the score in the 14th minute.

They were awarded a penalty and they scored the 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Trabzonspor closed the gap before going into the break.

Trabzonspor equalized in the 73rd minute.

Antalyaspor took the lead once again in the 81st minute.

The locals scored the fourth goal in the 96th minute to make it 4-2.

They scored again in the 98th minute.

Finally, the game ended 5-2.