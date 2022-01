Antalyaspor was able to find an equalizer against Fenerbahce, to share points and spoil a perfect win for debutant coach İsmail Kartal.

Jose Sosa scored in the 72nd minute only to be canceled by Sinik's effort in the 81st minute.

Fenerbahce it's 5th with 33 points while Antalyaspor is 15th with 10 points less.

Antalyaspor 1-1 Fenerbahce

