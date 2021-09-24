Altay did their task at home by defeating Besiktas 2-1 and taking charge, at least momentarily, of the top in Turkish Super Lïg.

Altay's record is now 5-0-2 and they gave Besiktas their first loss of the season to move to second place at 4-2-1, at the start of the seventh round of the League.

Besiktas stroke first with a goal by Guven Yalcin at the 47' mark, but Altay came back quickly 10 minutes later with a Kappel goal.

The decider was scored by Daoude Karamoko Bamba at the 88th. minute of action