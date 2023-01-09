Alanyaspor's goal fest against reigning champs Trabzonspor January 9, 2023 22:53 7:34 min Alanyaspor beat Trabzonspor 5-0 at home on matchday 18 of the Turkish Super Lig. Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 9:28 min Basaksehir beats Adana Demirspor 2-1 at home 7:34 min Alanyaspor's goal fest against Trabzonspor 1:52 min San Siro, World Cup – Bale's best 1:52 min The numbers behind Bale's career 9:07 min Besiktas refute Weghorst claims 0:30 min Bale retires aged 33 1:02 min Martinez's Portugal in-tray 0:46 min Mourinho set for Brazil job? 0:40 min Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona 1:37 min Report: Man City 4-0 Chelsea