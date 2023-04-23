In a thrilling Matchday 31 encounter in the Turkish Süper Lig, Adana Demirspor emerged victorious over Kayserispor in a high-scoring 5-3 match. An incredible seven goals were scored before halftime.

SEVEN 7️⃣ Goals before halftime! That's all we have to say 😳

Adana Demirspor's Cherif Ndiaye opened the scoring in the 7th minute, assisted by Kévin Rodrigues, and added another in the 27th minute, assisted by Benjamin Stambouli. Further goals from Younes Belhanda, Yusuf Sarı, and Henry Onyekuru helped the home side secure the victory. Kayserispor's Mame Thiam scored a hat-trick, but it wasn't enough to salvage a result for his team.

With this win, Adana Demirspor continues to fight for European qualification, improving their record to 16 wins, 9 draws, and 5 losses, amassing 57 points and sitting in 4th place. Kayserispor, on the other hand, fell to 7th place with a 14-3-13 record and 45 points.

Cherif Ndiaye has been in prolific form, scoring in his last three Turkish Süper Lig games, totaling four goals. Younes Belhanda has also been impressive, scoring eight goals this season, including one in this match, making him Adana Demirspor's top scorer in the league.

Kayserispor's Mame Thiam has been equally impressive, scoring nine goals this season, with three coming in this game alone. Miguel Cardoso, who assisted one of Thiam's goals in this match, has six assists this season, the highest tally for any Kayserispor player.

Adana Demirspor has been consistent in finding the back of the net, scoring in 24 of their 28 games this season, more than any other team in the Turkish Süper Lig. They have scored in each of their last three games, netting 12 goals in total.

Despite their high number of passes, with 608 attempts in this game, Kayserispor has failed to win any of their last three matches in the league. Their last longer winless streak took place between 13th November 2022 and 8th January 2023, a run of four games.

Adana Demirspor, on the other hand, has won their last three games in the Turkish Süper Lig, matching their joint-longest winning streak from 22nd May 2022 to 13th August 2022.