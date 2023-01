An impressive game between Adana Demirspor and Istanbulspor.

The first half of the game ended 1-0 in favor of the locals.

In the second half, Adana managed to score 2 goals in 10 minutes.

In the 65th minute, they were awarded a penalty to extend their lead to 4-0.

Adana Demirspor managed to score 2 more goals to make it 6-0.

The nightmare ended for Istanbulspor and Adana won 6-0.