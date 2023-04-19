In a hard-fought contest on matchday 30 of the Turkish Süper Lig, Adana Demirspor edged past Konyaspor with a 2-1 victory, bolstering their chances of securing a European spot. Adana Demirspor's goals came courtesy of Badou Ndiaye in the 28th minute and a crucial penalty from Cherif Ndiaye in the 46th minute. Despite Mahir Emrei's goal in the 40th minute, Konyaspor failed to salvage a draw, leaving them in 9th place with a 9-12-8 record and 39 points.

Adana Demirspor's win further strengthens their position in the league table, as they now sit comfortably in 4th place with a 15-9-5 record, accumulating 54 points in the process. Their pursuit of European football has been impressive, as they continue to showcase a strong campaign, maintaining their position within the league's top tier.