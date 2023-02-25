Fenerbahce played today against Konyaspor.

Enner Valencia scored the opener for Fenerbahce in the 13th minute from the spot.

Before halftime, Enner Valencia found the back of the net to go 2-0 up.

GOOOOAAAALLL! ⚽️🥅 Enner Valencia just found the back of the net with a brilliant goal for Fenerbahce! 🎉🙌



2-0



⚽️ Enjoy Fenerbahce 🆚 Konyaspor 🇹🇷 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#SuperLig | #FBvKON pic.twitter.com/0xzSzrnlCC — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 25, 2023

Joshua King scored third in the 61st minute and the fourth in the 78th minute.

The game ended 4-0.