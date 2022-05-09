Exciting game tonight in Turkey between Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

The game started off with both teams eager to score and take home the points. There was a penalty in the fifth minute of the game with Konayaspor taking the lead.

The locals equalized only 4 minutes later with a goal from Adriano.

There was no backing down from the visitors and they took the lead once again after they scored 4 minutes later.

Antalyaspor wouldn’t let them get away with the win and tied the game 3 minutes later.

4 goals in 16 minutes in this heated game.

Only in the second half, the locals scored the third goal that gave them the win.

The score ended 3-2 in favor of Antalyaspor.